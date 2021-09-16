Tata Motors catches speed on launching first electric sedan ‘XPRES-T EV’

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 314.10, up by 2.15 points or 0.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 311.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 314.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 314.95 and Rs. 307.80 respectively. So far 1818810 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 360.65 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 122.15 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 314.95 and Rs. 295.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 103244.97 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.90% and 17.32% respectively.

Tata Motors has launched its first electric sedan under the XPRES brand – the XPRES-T EV, exclusively for fleet customers, with a price starting at Rs 9.54 lakh (net price after FAME subsidy). The sedan would come in two trims — XpresT 165 and XpresT 213, with a range of 165 km and 213 km, respectively. The two variants of XpresT 165 are tagged at Rs 9.54 lakh and Rs 10.04 lakh, while the XpresT 213 trims are priced at Rs 10.14 lakh and Rs 10.64, respectively.

Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV will come with an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

