IndusInd Bank gains on launching NRI Homecoming festival

IndusInd Bank is currently trading at Rs. 939.95, up by 5.70 points or 0.61% from its previous closing of Rs. 934.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 934.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 943.65 and Rs. 925.65 respectively. So far 234995 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1241.85 on 28-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 788.60 on 28-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 956.00 and Rs. 875.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 72573.05 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 16.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 70.41% and 13.05% respectively.

IndusInd Bank has launched ‘NRI Homecoming’ festival to celebrate the arrival of Non Resident Indians (NRl) into the country, who have been not visiting their loved ones after more than a year of travel restrictions being imposed due to the pandemic.

Through this festival, the bank will spread awareness about some of its best-in-class financial solutions that have been specially curated for the NRI Segment, and will be hosted across all branches of the bank between December 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

The bank will offer different benefits to customers during the NRI homecoming festival like Best-in-class interest rates on NRE/NRO Savings Accounts, Higher returns on fixed deposits, Complimentary heritage walks (both physical and virtual) across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Cochin and Pune and lifestyle benefits like concierge service and financial advisory workshops.

IndusInd Bank is one of the fastest-growing banks in the banking sector in India.