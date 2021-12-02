Navneet Education rises as its arm enters into SPA to acquire 14.29% stake of SFA

Navneet Education is currently trading at Rs. 99.90, up by 0.30 points or 0.30% from its previous closing of Rs. 99.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 97.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 100.80 and Rs. 97.10 respectively. So far 10229 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 121.55 on 12-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 72.30 on 19-May-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 104.05 and Rs. 94.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2267.66 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.84%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.66% and 18.50% respectively.

Navneet Education’s wholly owned subsidiary — eSense learning has entered into Share Subscription Agreement, Shareholders Agreement and other transactional documents, agreement thereby agreed to acquire 4179 equity shares of Rs 10 each to pick up 14.29% stake of SFA Sporting Services (SFA) by way of fresh allotment. The cost of acquisition is Rs 75 crore and the acquisition will be completed by December 31, 2021.

Strategic partnership by eSense with SFA would help and improve the company’s offering of ‘Edtech Products’ to schools and educational institutions. The strong platform built by the founders of SFA would make things easier for schools and educational institutions who want to connect children with sports.

Navneet Education is engaged in publishing educational and children books and stationary products.