Indira IVF crosses key milestone of 75000 successful IVF pregnancies

Udaipur : Indira IVF, India’s leading chain of infertility treatment clinics, has achieved 75,000 successful IVF pregnancies supported bytheir medical expertise and technological prowess.

As a purpose-driven healthcare organisation, Indira IVF takes pride in making infertility treatment accessible to the remotest parts in India. With 94 centres across the countryand after having performed over one lakh cycles since its inception in 2011, Indira IVF today is the largest and the most trusted fertility chain of hospitals in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Ajay Murdia, Founder and Chairman, Indira IVF said,“It gives us a sense of immense satisfaction to think of all the families we have impacted with our work. We set out to change the way infertility was looked upon in the society, and today we’re proud to have made a difference as more people are turning to medical sciences for solutions to this problem.”

Dr.KshitizMurdia,Co-founder and CEO of Indira IVF said, “All these success stories are a collective reminder of our focus on successful clinical outcomes. We have made sure that our world class technology becomes a catalyst in achieving our goals.Besides inducting latest healthcare technology, we have also, in a short span of time, transformed our organisational expertise. Last year, we brought on board a robust team to accelerate our progress and ambition. We have focused on having experts from various domains lead our functions at Indira IVF.”

Talking about this phenomenal journey,NitizMurdia, Co-founder and Director, Indira IVF said, “The success rate of IVF treatment has improved greatly in the past few years as most couples havebeen able to conceive in the first cycle itself. We are also proud to have made an impact towards reducing the stigma and myths associated with infertility and IVF treatments. We will continue to make a positive impact with our work in the remotest parts of the country.”

Armed with state-of-the-art infrastructure, Indira IVF helps countless couples navigate the often-complicated journey of infertility and ultimately realise their dream of starting a family. It also offers counselling and facilities for egg and sperm freezing that is proving a boon for several young men and women delayfamily planning till their early forties.

