Star studded inauguration of ace director Sanjay Jadhav’s Filmmaking school ‘Filmagic’ which will function from real sets and studio

Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Jadhav who has directed critically acclaimed box office blockbuster films like Duniyadaari, Tu Hi Re, Pyar Wali Love-Story, Guru, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa and Khari Biscuit has set in motion Maharashtra’s first film making school ‘Filmagic’ for Maharashtrians which will practically function from a studio and an active film set.

Glitterati of stars like Sai Tamhankar, Swwapnil Joshi, Ankush Chaudhary, Siddharth Jadhav, Tejaswini Pandit, Umesh Kamat, Manasi Salvi, Sonali Khare, Shreya Bugade, Sanjay Narvekar, Filmmakers like Viju Mane and Abhijeet Panase also attended the gala launch of Filmagic at the studio in Mira Road.

The School was officially inaugurated by the legendary actor Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Filmagic covers all aspects of film making right from penning down a film script to direction, cinematography and editing along with various other technicalities in pre and post production that are required in the process of making a film.

The brain child behind this school ace filmmaker Sanjay Jadav reveals the key reason to set up a practical film making school operational from studios and film sets for aspirants.

“ In my earlier days on the sets , It took time to grasp the lingo and adopt the real nuances of film making on sets. This is what my students of Filmagic will not be deprived off. When they are prepared to face the real world the sets, floors and studios shall be familiar or home for them”.

Jadhav added, “Many film schools and institutes teach theoretical knowledge. But they don’t teach the practicality of filmmaking. To be an film artist, you should have knowledge of what you need to do when you are on ‘floor’ of a film set. That’s why we have started our institute in a studio. So our students spent maximum time on the sets in fact from day one and are guided and mentored by renowned technicians which is a morale booster”.

Several film schools and institute have certain age bar, language (Hindi and English) and educational qualifications required to be a part of their courses or diploma. Here at Filmagic things are different it’s open for all.

“ You should have the thrive to be a filmmaker, experience is what one requires. Hence education or age is not a criteria at Filmagic, also language . There is no language barrier, therefore those aspirants who are shy or have difficulty in communicating in English or Hindi can converse in their mother tongue Marathi. after all we all are proud Maharashtrains, ” Jadhav elaborated.

