Indiabulls Real Estate’s sales bookings jump over two-fold during first six months of this fiscal year

Indiabulls Real Estate’s (IBREL) sales bookings jumped over two-fold to Rs 874 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year on the revival of housing demand. According to an investor’s presentation, net sales stood at Rs 874 crore in the first half of this fiscal year from Rs 368 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Indiabulls Real Estate is India’s third largest real estate company, with its focus on construction and development of residential, commercial and SEZ projects across major Indian metros.

