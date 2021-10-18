Trident Group commissions solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh

Trident Group has commissioned 7.6 MW Solar Power Plant at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh for captive use. Moving towards a greener planet, the Group aims to use renewable and clean energy for reducing carbon emission. This Solar Power Project of 7.6 MW Solar Power is expected to produce 33500 units per day to be consumed in manufacturing facilities located at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh resulting in considerable savings for the company.

Trident is one of the largest exporters of home textile products from India. The company exports to more than 100 countries across 6 continents.

