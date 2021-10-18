Metropolis Healthcare’s board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its subsidiary

Metropolis Healthcare’s board has approved the acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic Centre and its subsidiary Centralab Healthcare Services for a cash consideration of Rs 636 crore. The company’s board had earlier approved the acquisition partly by cash consideration of Rs 511 crore and equity consideration of up to 4,95,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Metropolis Healthcare offers a comprehensive range of clinical laboratory tests and profiles, which are used for prediction, early detection, diagnostic screening, confirmation and/or monitoring of the disease.

