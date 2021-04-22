ICICI Securities reports 2-fold jump in Q4 consolidated net profit

ICICI Securities has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported over 2-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 329.13 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 153.97 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 53.99% at Rs 739.39 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 480.17 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported over 2-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 329.47 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 155.88 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 53.41% at Rs 739.34 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 481.94 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 98.91% in its net profit at Rs 1,067.55 crore as compared to Rs 536.71 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 50.14% at Rs 2,585.44 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1,722.06 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 97% in its net profit at Rs 1,067.72 crore as compared to Rs 542 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 49.93% at Rs 2,586.17 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1,724.94 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

