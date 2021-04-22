Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC ink pact for co-lending

Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDFC have entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with HDFC to offer housing loans at competitive rates.

The company will originate retail home loans as per jointly drawn up credit policy and retain 20 per cent of the loan in its books, and 80 per cent will be on HDFC books. The company will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan

Indiabulls Houasing Finance is the second largest private housing finance company in India, regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB).

