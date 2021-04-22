Saregama strikes long term music deal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Saregama India has inked a long term music deal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It’s the confluence of two iconic entities in the Indian film and music industry. Saregama – India’s oldest and largest music label, that has some of the most unforgettable musical gems across languages in its repertoire.

And Sanjay Leela Bhansali – an auteur extraordinaire – whose visual artistry and magnificence is only matched by his impeccable story-telling and astute understanding of music. They have now decided to collaborate together, where Saregama has come on board as the music label for three forthcoming projects of Bhansali. These projects will be the much awaited and discussed Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi- the music rights of which has been acquired from Pen Studios -, the next untitled Bhansali directorial and his first non -film Hindi originals album which will have music composed by him.

