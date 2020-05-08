ICICI Bank stands in solidarity with Rajasthan Government to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Udaipur : ICICI Bank stands in solidarity with the Government of Rajasthan by providing protective equipment to the state government, hospitals and police forces for their tireless efforts to safeguard citizens of the state in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

ICICI Bank is working actively with the authorities on this front. The Bank has donated protective equipment like 66,000 of three-ply surgical masks, 5,000 litres sanitisers, 8,900 N95 masks, over 900 PPE suits to the authorities of Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Dungarpur, Dausa, Nagaur, Chittorgarh and Jhalawar among others. The Bank has also provided over 70 thermal scanners to the municipal corporations of Udaipur and Kota. This initiative is part of the Bank’s nation-wide drive of contributing various protective gears to aid the front-liners to combat the pandemic.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Saurabh Singh, Head- Government Banking, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Group has a legacy of supporting the development of the nation as well as providing support in times of natural calamities and disasters. Taking this legacy forward, we are standing in solidarity with various state governments, police departments and health professionals in their tireless efforts to treat and safeguard citizens of the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Our support to the various authorities in Rajasthan is part of these activities.

The doctors treating the COVID-19 suspects / patients and the police and paramilitary forces managing orderly implementation of the lockdown are at the frontline of this combat. We have focussed our efforts to reach out to the government hospitals and the forces in the state. Despite supply chain challenges, we are providing them supplies in the form of sanitisers, surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, personal protection equipment, etc. We are also providing equipment like thermal scanners and non-invasive category ventilators.“

The Bank is also facilitating Government of Rajasthan in the digital collection of donations for Rajasthan Chief Minister Relief Fund and Jaipur Development Authority. Additionally, ICICI RSETI in Udaipur is supporting the district administration by weaving of PPE kits and masks. The students at the RSETI centre stitched around 5,000 PPE kits and over 26,000 masks for Udaipur Zilla Parishad.