Cops don PPE to shift 137 residents from congested lanes in Nimbahera

‘Dry milk powder pkts to be supplied in epic center’

Udaipur : When residents in high risk colonies of Nimbahera town refused to comply to the quarantine orders, cops were left with no option other than to don personal protective equipment (PPE ) kits and enter the congested colonies that have turned hotspots with high numbers of positive tested people.

“The cops had never used the kit before and hence when the medical team sought police assistance in shifting the families of the positive tested patients, around 12-15 men from the Kotwali police station including the SHO Harendra Souda, donned the kit for the first time and held the operation under the guidance of the block chief medical and health officer Piyush Pandey. It took more than two hours for them to enter the congested narrow lanes of Lakhara Gali, Naya Bazaar and Maheshwari Mohalla and shift 137 people to different quarantine centers safely” Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava told Udaipur Kiran. The town had turned hotspot after some 100 positive cases and a death in ten days.

While the use of PPE is not new in law enforcement, the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic has placed a renewed focus on its significance. Officers tasked with enforcing quarantine or isolation orders face an increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus making the use of PPE by law enforcement officers increasingly common. On Tuesday, the district administration in Chittorgarh had to suspend milk supply to epic center locality/colonies after suppliers refused to deliver milk in these areas. ” For the people living in the epic center which is the Lakhara street and the adjoining area, we got prepared dry milk powder packets of 500 grams each from the Dairy Sangh. We have purchased 2000 packets which is being distributed in these colonies by the municipal staff”

hittorgarh collector Chetan Deora told TOI. He said in these area the milk powder packets would be continued to supply but rest part of the city, milk supply would be resumed from Thursday morning. The officer informed that during sanitization the area staff and personnel engaged in COVID care centers and quarantine facilities are using PPE kits. While speaking about the difficulties in donning and doffing the PPE, Circle Inspector Harendra Souda says, they have to be extra cautious in handling the equipment as the improper use of the kits increase the risk of exposure.

” It is a tedious procedure and one has to wash hands before and after donning PPE and after doffing it. Doffing can present additional risks in a situation where a person is uncomfortable and tired and hastily removes the PPE. Improper removing of gloves can cause inadvertent self contamination by grabbing the outside of the glove on one hand with the other unprotected bare hand to remove it” he said. The disposal of the PPE too has to be carefully done by the bio medical waste department to prevent cross contamination.