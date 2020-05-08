Maharaja Whiteline launches Hybridcool Series Air Coolers

New Delhi. Groupe SEB India’s flagship, Maharaja Whiteline has launched a new range of Air Coolers, Hybridcool Series. Equipped with unique and innovative concept of having both wood wool and Honeycomb pads, makes the air coolers highly efficient and durable, and ideal for every home in summers. The new air coolers will be available in variety of sizes with trendy looks and color combinations along with manual and remotely controlled options at all 750 distributors and 40,000 dealers of Groupe SEB India across India and various e-commerce platforms between the price ranges of Rs 15,199 to 17,199.

The Hybridcool Series has been manufactured keeping in mind Indian consumers who want efficient and high cooling air coolers clubbed with durable and high air throw. Maharaja Whiteline’s new range provides all these comforts since the cooler is fitted with both, wood wool and Honey comb pads. Over last two decades, usage of cooling method (which facilitates cooling of the outside air) has evolved from Woodwool to Honeycomb pads – with each having own set of positive aspects. By launching a product range with both the pads, Maharaja Whiteline has considered the needs of the both the consumers, who earlier opted either for wood wool or honey comb pad based air cooler.

The High air suction coolers come with easy to remove panels for regular maintenance and pad replacements. The air coolers comes in two variants, one is manually controlled and second one is equipped with remote control. Remote ensures convenience and comfort to the user to control the device at ease from the couch. Both the variants are available with two tank capacities of 55 and 65 depending upon the model. The air cooler range is armed with a 3 speed motor to run the new Aerodynamic Plastic 5 Blade fan (16”) and ensure consistent performance. The range provides an air throw of 52 ft and air delivery of 5000 CMH.