ICICI Bank launches ‘Home Utsav’

ICICI Bank has launched ‘Home Utsav’, a virtual property exhibition that digitally showcases real estate projects by renowned developers from key cities across the country. The exhibition offers enhanced convenience to prospective home buyers as they can select their dream home simply by browsing through projects, which are approved by the Bank, and avail exclusive benefits from the comfort of their home and office.

The list of benefits include attractive interest rate on home loan, special processing fees and digital sanction of loans and exclusive offers from developers. Anyone, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, can avail of these benefits on buying a property through the exhibition. Customers of ICICI Bank can enjoy further benefits by availing of the Bank’s pre-approved home loan offers.

