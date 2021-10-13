Happiest Minds rises on entering into partnership with Tech4TH Solutions

Happiest Minds Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 1397.00, up by 12.80 points or 0.92% from its previous closing of Rs. 1384.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1388.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1398.00 and Rs. 1388.30 respectively. So far 1185 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1580.80 on 16-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 285.55 on 05-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1425.00 and Rs. 1353.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 20328.85 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 10.25% and 36.50% respectively.

Happiest Minds Technologies has entered into a partnership with Tech4TH Solutions, a Company incorporated in the USA. Tech4TH provides digital services to worldwide companies in the Travel and Hospitality (TH) sectors. The company’s deep digital technology led offerings coupled with Tech4TH’s strong consulting and industry focus will help enterprises in the TH sector to drive their customer experience, employee engagement and operational excellence initiatives.

Happiest Minds Technologies provides IT services. The Company offers big data analytics, cloud computing, networking, engineering, digital solutions, infrastructure, and other related activities. Happiest Minds Technologies serves customers worldwide.

