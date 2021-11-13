Hindalco Industries reports around 9- fold jump in Q2 consolidated net profit

Hindalco Industries has reported results for second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company has reported above 8- fold jump in its net profit at Rs 1608 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 198 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 80.23% at Rs 17453 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 9684 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported around 9- fold jump in its net profit at Rs 3417 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 387 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 52.45% at Rs 48063 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 31528 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.