DLF planning to develop six new retail properties across major cities

DLF is planning to develop six new retail properties across major cities comprising 2.3 million square feet area as part of its expansion plan. DLF will develop three premium neighborhood plazas – Summit Plaza in DLF 5, Gurugram, Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi, and New Gurgaon Plaza in Sector 91, Gurugram. It will also come up with two office retail spaces – The Hub in Chennai and Cyber Park in Gurugram.

DLF is one of India’s biggest property developers. The company’s primary business is development of residential, commercial and retail properties. The company has a unique business model with earnings arising from development and rentals.