Heranba Industries jumps on acquiring Industrial Shed

Heranba Industries is currently trading at Rs. 672.35, up by 12.60 points or 1.91% from its previous closing of Rs. 659.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 655.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 678.55 and Rs. 655.00 respectively. So far 25350 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 944.95 on 05-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 602.85 on 06-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 703.00 and Rs. 613.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2685.10 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.15%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.65% and 17.19% respectively.

Heranba Industries has acquired Industrial Shed No-A/2211 measuring 2702 sq. mt. adjacent to Manufacturing Unit II of the Company is located at Plot No. A-2/2214, A2/2215, III Phase GIDC, Vapi, Taluka – Pardi, District – Valsad, Gujarat. The company has a Manufacturing Unit-II at Vapi. It was seeking to acquire additional assets adjacent to this Unit-II to enhance its production capacity as well as upgrade its environmental pollution control facilities.

Heranba Industries is a crop protection chemical manufacturer, exporter and marketing company based out of Vapi, Gujarat.

