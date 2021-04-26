Child marriage averted in Udaipur

Udaipur : The District Legal Service Authority averted a minor girl’s marriage on Sunday, just few hours before the ceremony was scheduled. ADJ Kuldeep Sootrakar received a tip of a minor girl’s marriage at Shreenath colony in sector 9 area of the city.

The judicial team went tongue spot where a wedding function was being organised. The parents told the team that the wedding was of their elder daughter who is an adult. The team saw the arrangements and saw the groom seated on a horse to perform the Toran ritual.

As they were about to leave, Sootrakar saw another horse waiting some meters away. The horse man told the judge that the second horse was meant for another groom who would soon arrive with the baraat.

When the parents were confronted again, they confessed the younger daughter who was 14 years old, too was to be married off in the same mandap. The team warned the host not to marry off the minor girl and warned the guests as well as the cameramen, priest, caterers about the consequences of participating in a minor’s wedding.

Sootrakar said that a campaign is ongoing in the district from 3 April to 30 June to prevent child marriages . If anyone gets information of child marriage being held in the area, they can inform it on the helpline number 8306002022 , specially launched for the purpose.