KRBL rises on launching ‘India Gate Rice Flour’

KRBL is currently trading at Rs. 179.70, up by 0.60 points or 0.34% from its previous closing of Rs. 179.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 184.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 184.00 and Rs. 179.05 respectively. So far 6394 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 339.60 on 11-Aug-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 173.45 on 22-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 184.00 and Rs. 173.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4229.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 59.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 10.42% and 30.13% respectively.

KRBL has launched ‘India Gate Rice Flour’ in the Wholesome Grain, Oil & Oil Products (FMCG) category with effective from April 26, 2021. At present the same will cater to the domestic market. Rice Flour is a fine, smooth and an entirely gluten free product which makes it an excellent alternative to other convectional flours. Besides being used by the individuals directly, the Rice Flour is also used in baking and snacks making industries, and in industries manufacturing the cereal based baby foods.

KRBL is a century old company and owners of India’s top rice brand India Gate Basmati Rice.

