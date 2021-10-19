HCL Technologies named among World’s Best Employers by Forbes

HCL Technologies (HCL) has been featured in Forbes’ 2021 list of the ‘World’s Best Employers’ for the second consecutive year. HCL has also emerged as the top ranked company globally in the professional services sector and one of the top five India-headquartered multinationals across all sectors.

This list was generated by surveying 150,000 employees across organizations and sectors spanning 58 countries to rate both their willingness to recommend their current employers and rate other employers in their respective industry. The complete list features 750 companies.

HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation.

