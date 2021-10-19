Dr. Reddy’s gets USFDA’s final approval for Lenalidomide Capsules

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lenalidomide Capsules, in 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths, and tentative approval for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of REVLIMID (lenalidomide) Capsules, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). With this approval, the company is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, Telangana in India. It manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas.

Please share this news







