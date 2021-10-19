Reliance Brands inks pact to acquire 40% stake in MM Styles

Reliance Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail, has entered into partnership to acquire a 40 percent minority stake in MM Styles, which is owned by Manish Malhotra. This is the first external investment for Manish Malhotra’s brand, which has been privately held by the designer so far. The brand will continue to be led by Manish Malhotra, as Managing and Creative Director after the partnership with Reliance.

Reliance Retail is an Indian retail company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. It is the retail initiative of Reliance Industries and is central to the group’s consumer facing businesses.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

