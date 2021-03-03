HCL Technologies gains on expanding strategic partnership with Google Cloud

HCL Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 958.35, up by 4.65 points or 0.49% from its previous closing of Rs. 953.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 965.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 965.00 and Rs. 947.00 respectively. So far 74574 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1073.55 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 375.50 on 19-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 965.00 and Rs. 905.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 258761.54 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.33%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 35.21% and 4.46% respectively.

HCL Technologies has expanded strategic partnership to bring HCL Software’s Digital Experience (DX) and Unica Marketing cloud-native platforms to Google Cloud. The announcement follows the success of the initial Google and HCL Software Commerce partnership announced in June 2020. The collaboration between HCL Software and Google Cloud will deliver significant value for customers who want to deploy DX, Unica and Commerce from Google Cloud.

The Google Cloud offering provides customers a cost effective and highly scalable, secure and elastic cloud deployment option with global coverage that can support deployment of HCL’s DX, Unica and Commerce cloud-native platforms. DX’s cloud-native capabilities allow customers to deploy world-class, business-critical solutions significantly faster than before. Organizations with the most complex customer marketing data depend on HCL’s integrated cloud-native Unica marketing platform to support their precision marketing at scale. The HCL Commerce cloud-native platform delivers innovative and engaging customer experiences that go beyond the transaction.

HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation.

