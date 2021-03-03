Mahindra Lifespace Developers shines on launching residential project ‘Aclove’

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is currently trading at Rs. 549.00, up by 13.15 points or 2.45% from its previous closing of Rs. 535.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 548.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 551.00 and Rs. 547.90 respectively. So far 73354 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 561.05 on 01-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 171.20 on 07-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 561.05 and Rs. 482.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2753.37 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.46%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.89% and 21.65% respectively.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has launched its residential project ‘Aclove’, at Chandivali, Andheri, Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The project is registered with Maharashtra RERA. The said residential project will be caters to Domestic and international market.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the $19 billion Mahindra Group, and a pioneer of sustainable urbanization in India.

