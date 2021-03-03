Gayatri Highways shines on completing acquisition of 51% stake in Balaji Highways Holding

Gayatri Highways is currently trading at Rs. 0.72, up by 0.03 points or 4.35% from its previous closing of Rs. 0.69 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 0.71 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 0.72 and Rs. 0.66 respectively. So far 23110 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 0.90 on 14-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 0.20 on 30-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 0.75 and Rs. 0.66 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 15.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.15%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 6.99% and 31.86% respectively.

Gayatri Highways has successfully completed the acquisition of 51% of equity share capital of the Balaji Highways Holding effective March 01, 2021.

Gayatri Highways is engaged in the business of Construction and Maintenance of Motorways, Streets, Roads, Other Vehicular And Pedestrian Ways, Highways, Bridges, Tunnels And Subways. The company’s products and services range include Operation & Maintenance activities.

