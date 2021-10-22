Havells India tumbles on reporting 7% fall in Q2 consolidated net profit

Havells India is currently trading at Rs. 1330.65, down by 74.70 points or 5.32% from its previous closing of Rs. 1405.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1361.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1362.05 and Rs. 1264.85 respectively. So far 315583 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1503.70 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 700.45 on 21-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1503.70 and Rs. 1264.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 81648.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 59.47%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 32.30% and 8.22% respectively.

Havells India has reported 7.18% fall in its net profit at Rs 301.56 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 324.90 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 28.58% at Rs 3254.30 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 2530.99 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 7.34% fall in its net profit at Rs 302.39 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 326.36 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 28.84% at Rs 3271.33 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 2538.99 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

