KEC International shines on winning orders worth Rs 1,829 crore

KEC International is currently trading at Rs. 472.70, up by 8.25 points or 1.78% from its previous closing of Rs. 464.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 476.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 478.00 and Rs. 468.75 respectively. So far 1737 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 486.45 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 315.00 on 22-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 478.50 and Rs. 450.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11940.47 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.82%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.58% and 10.60% respectively.

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,829 crore across its various businesses. Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders of Rs 656 crore for T&D projects in Europe and Americas. Railways business has secured orders of Rs 144 crore in the technologically enabled/ emerging metro segments in India.

Civil business has secured orders of Rs 935 crore for infra works in the water pipelines and industrial segments in India. Cables business has secured orders of Rs 94 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

