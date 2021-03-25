Happiest Minds Technologies gains on automating GRC for Cutover UK by leveraging Alyne platform

Happiest Minds Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 548.00, up by 1.50 points or 0.27% from its previous closing of Rs. 546.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 540.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 552.70 and Rs. 538.65 respectively. So far 194915 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 586.35 on 22-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 285.55 on 05-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 563.95 and Rs. 510.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8038.58 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.87% and 32.88% respectively.

Happiest Minds Technologies, along with Alyne, has delivered a digital transformation platform for Cutover UK, a leader in Work Orchestration and Observability. As part of this project, Happiest Minds will automate SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance which will enable Cutover with a competitive advantage as a SaaS provider and provide greater assurance to their customers, demonstrating their commitment to Cyber Security trust principles.

The alliance will thus form core support of Cutover’s digitization journey and provide assistance to the company’s mission to automate their Governance, Risk & Compliance processes as well as become SOC 2 certified.

Happiest Minds Technologies provides IT services. The Company offers big data analytics, cloud computing, networking, engineering, digital solutions, infrastructure, and other related activities. Happiest Minds Technologies serves customers worldwide.

