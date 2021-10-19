H.G. Infra bags two HAM projects from NHAI

H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two HAM projects. The first project is for development of Six Lane Kaliagura – Baunsaguar Section of NH-130-CD Road from km 249+000 to km 293+000 under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Odisha on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package – OD-5) (Length 44.000 km). The NHAI bid project cost is Rs 1338.27 crore and HGINFRA’s bid project cost is Rs 1,492.11 crore.

Another project is for development of Six Lane Baunsaguar – Baraja Section of NH-130 CD Road from km 293.000 to km 338.500 under RaipurVisakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Odisha on HAM (Package OD-6). The NHAI bid project cost is Rs 958.98 crore and HGINFRA’s bid project cost is Rs. 1,123.11 crore.

HG Infra Engineering is an infrastructure construction, development and management company with extensive experience in its focus area of road projects, including highways, bridges and flyovers.

