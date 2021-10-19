Inox Wind inks pact to acquire stake in Resco

Inox Wind has entered into a share purchase agreement with its subsidiary, Inox Wind Infrastructure Services (IWISL) to acquire the entire issued and paid up equity share capital of Resco Global Wind Services (Resco), a step down subsidiary company.

Consequent upon the said acquisition, Resco Global Wind Services which was earlier a step down subsidiary shall become the Company’s direct wholly owned subsidiary.

Inox Wind offers its clients total wind power solutions including wind resource assessment, acquiring land, developing the entire site infrastructure, building the power evacuation system, supplying the WTGs, erection and commissioning services, long term operations and maintenance services as well as post-commissioning support.

