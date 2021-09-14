SpiceJet rises on settling with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation

SpiceJet is currently trading at Rs. 70.05, up by 0.40 points or 0.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 69.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 69.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 71.05 and Rs. 69.60 respectively. So far 353745 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 107.95 on 14-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 45.60 on 25-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 71.90 and Rs. 69.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4212.72 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 59.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.24% and 37.22% respectively.

SpiceJet has settled with another lessor of Boeing Co’s MAX aircraft, CDB Aviation, as it looks to start operating the aircraft by the end of September after India cleared the 737 MAX to fly last month. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the pandemic.

SpiceJet is India’s favourite airline that has made flying affordable for more Indians than ever before.

