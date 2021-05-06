JM Financial is currently trading at Rs. 81.70, up by 1.20 points or 1.49% from its previous closing of Rs. 80.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 82.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 82.40 and Rs. 81.05 respectively. So far 16257 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 101.60 on 12-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 57.65 on 06-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 85.30 and Rs. 79.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7669.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.79%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.58% and 11.63% respectively.

JM Financial has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021. The company has reported a rise of 23.25% in its net profit at Rs 68.66 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 55.71 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 46.63% at Rs 132.98 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 90.69 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 35.35% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 176.71 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 130.56 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company marginally increased by 0.07% at Rs 841.13 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 840.58 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 37.64% in its net profit at Rs 175.23 crore as compared to Rs 127.31 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 23.54% at Rs 374.41 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 303.07 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 8.29% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 590.14 crore as compared to Rs 544.98 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 6.57% at Rs 3,226.63 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 3,453.55 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

