Dilip Buildcon moves up as its arm receives financial closure letter from NHAI for Telangana project

Dilip Buildcon’s wholly owned subsidiary — Repallewada Highways has received the financial closure letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of Four laning of NH-363 from Repallewada (Design Km 42.000 /Existing Km 288.510) to Telangana/Maharashtra Border (Design Km 94.602/Existing Km 342.000) (Design Length = 52.602 Km) in the State of Telangana under NH (0) on Hybrid Annuity mode (HAM). The bid project cost is Rs 1140.50 crore and the completion period for the project is 24 months.

Dilip Buildcon’s core business is undertaking construction projects across India in the roads and irrigation sectors. They specialize in constructing state and national highways, city roads, culverts and bridges.

Dilip Buildcon is currently trading at Rs. 642.50, up by 22.10 points or 3.56% from its previous closing of Rs. 620.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 624.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 658.45 and Rs. 619.80 respectively. So far 23238 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 719.00 on 04-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 193.40 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 673.70 and Rs. 615.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8578.88 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.98% and 9.03% respectively.

