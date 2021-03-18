Aditya Birla Capital gains on getting in-principle approval to explore IPO of its arm

Aditya Birla Capital is currently trading at Rs. 126.20, up by 0.40 points or 0.32% from its previous closing of Rs. 125.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 129.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 130.40 and Rs. 125.80 respectively. So far 154589 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 139.60 on 09-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 37.45 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 135.20 and Rs. 124.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 30671.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.45%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.92% and 13.93% respectively.

Aditya Birla Capital’s board has given in-principle approval to explore an initial public offering (IPO) of its arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Sun Life Financial Inc. of Canada.

Aditya Birla Capital is one of the largest financial services players in India.

