HFCL has bagged an order worth Rs 221.16 crore from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Telecommunication Systems for Kanpur Metro (Corridor-I and Corridor-II) and Agra Metro (Corridor-I) Project. The Project is expected to be completed by 2023.

HFCL is a leading telecom infrastructure developer, system integrator and manufacturer of high-end telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, having its own manufacturing facilities at Solan and Goa, and its subsidiary i.e. HTL Limited facilities in Chennai and Hosur.

HFCL is currently trading at Rs. 26.95, up by 0.20 points or 0.75% from its previous closing of Rs. 26.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 27.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 27.80 and Rs. 26.85 respectively. So far 203532 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 34.75 on 15-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 8.15 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 29.35 and Rs. 26.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3506.35 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 42.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.73% and 56.22% respectively.

