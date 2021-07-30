Dhanlaxmi Bank gains on reporting 11% rise in Q1 net profit

Dhanlaxmi Bank is currently trading at Rs. 17.40, up by 0.15 points or 0.87% from its previous closing of Rs. 17.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 17.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 18.10 and Rs. 17.30 respectively. So far 125099 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 20.20 on 08-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 11.50 on 06-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 18.85 and Rs. 16.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 440.24 crore.

The Institutions holding in the company stood at 11.50%, while Non-Institutions held 88.51%.

Dhanlaxmi Bank has reported 11.49% rise in its net profit of Rs 6.79 crore for first quarter ended June 30, 2021 against net profit of Rs 6.09 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank decreased 14.21% at Rs 239.02 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 278.62 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

The Bank’s gross NPA for the April- June quarter of the current fiscal increased to 9.27%, as compared to 6.89% in the same quarter of the previous year. Besides, Bank’s Net NPA stood at 4.58% in Q1FY22.

