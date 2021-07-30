KEC International gains on securing new orders of Rs 1,503 crore across various businesses

KEC International is currently trading at Rs. 434.05, up by 4.85 points or 1.13% from its previous closing of Rs. 429.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 434.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 437.40 and Rs. 431.90 respectively. So far 1008 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 486.45 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 266.60 on 03-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 437.40 and Rs. 417.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11034.23 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.82%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.58% and 10.60% respectively.

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,503 crore across its various businesses. Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders of Rs 866 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Africa, and the Americas. Railways business has secured orders of Rs 321 crores in conventional/ emerging segments in India. The Civil business has secured orders of Rs 176 crore for infra works in the Metals & Mining, Data Centre and FMCG segments in India. The Cables business has secured orders of Rs 140 crores for various types of cables in India and overseas.

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major. It has presence in power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil.

