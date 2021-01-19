Defence Secretary Inaugurates NCC’s Swachhata Pakhwada at India Gate and Rajpath

Defence Secretary, Dr Ajay Kumar inaugurated Swachhata Pakhwada organised by NCC at India Gate on 18 January 21. The theme of this Swachhata Pakhwada is “Clean India, Green India, Yeh Hai Mera Dream India”.

Speaking on the occasion. Dr Ajay Kumar said that NCC is the largest uniformed youth organisation of the world and has contributed immensely towards Nation Building, through activities such as Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat and Special National Integration Camps, Leadership & Personality Development and Swachhata Abhiyan Programmes. He also complimented NCC cadets for their contribution as Corona Warriors to prevent the spread of pandemic through Exercise “NCC Yogdan”. He added that NCC has also undertaken mammoth efforts in mobilising public opinion towards the importance of Swachhata, by massive participation in the National Swachhata Pakhwadas. The Defence Secretary said that NCC cadets’ voluntary participation in various community development and social service schemes is praiseworthy and has impacted a large segment of our population. Dr.Ajay Kumar appreciated the theme of this Pakhwada and hoped that through such campaigns, the nation can make steady progress.

The Defence Secretary also said that the multifaceted training imparted to NCC Cadets has produced some very distinguished and prominent alumni who have held or are holding senior appointments in the Government, Armed Forces and various civil organizations. He added that NCC is rendering yeoman service in creating a reservoir of trained, disciplined and motivated youth, ready to lead the Nation.

The inaugural ceremony included a welcome address by a cadet, followed by a poem recital and sharing of experience by a cadet on the importance of adopting Swachhata in daily life to avoid diseases/COVID. The NCC cadets highlighted the significance of accepting Swachhata as a lifestyle through a well choreographed Nukkad Natak. The ceremony culminated with the flagging off of a Plog Run by the Defence Secretary.

During the Swachhata Pakhwada the NCC cadets will keep Rajpath clean for the Republic Day Parade – 2021 by spreading awareness through displaying banners, distribution of pamphlets and showcasing ‘Swachhata through Nukkad Nataks. The cadets organised in 26 teams will also carry out plogging from ‘C hexagon’ of India Gate to Vijay Path from 18 to 29 January 2021 and in doing so, spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

DG NCC Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, and a number of dignitaries of MoD and NCC attended the ceremony.

