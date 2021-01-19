A national delegation of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) meets Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss service matters related to different departments.

A national delegation of BharatiyaMazdoorSangh (BMS) today met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr.Jitendra Singh and discussed with him service matters related to different departments.

The delegation consisted of members from different wings of the BMS including BharatiyaPratirakshaMazdoorSangh (BPMS), SarkariKarmachariRashtriyaParisangh,Association of Civilian Class-1 Group Officers, Group B Officers’ Association of Survey of India etc.

At the outset, the members of the delegation profusely thanked Dr.Jitendra Singh for his prompt and positive response each time when they had sought an appointment with him. They said, the employees are highly appreciative of the path-breaking reforms introduced by the DoPT for the benefit of employees and for the ease of working.

In a half-an-hour meeting, Dr.Jitendra Singh gave a patient hearing to each member of the delegation. He said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every effort is being made to encourage the honest and performing officers. Honesty and performance are given precedence over everything else, he said.

Dr.Jitendra Singh said, while several landmark initiatives have been taken to provide a work-friendly environment to officials so that they can perform to the best of their potential, at the same time, technology enabled mechanisms are being evolved for continuous capacity-building of the officials assigned with different responsibilities at different points of time. In this regard, he made a special mention of “Mission Karmayogi” reform recently passed by the Union Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

As far as the promotion and empanelment of officials at different levels are concerned, Dr.Jitendra Singh said, the DoPT is continuously endeavouring to streamline the processes for timely promotion but one of the major hurdles comes from multiple litigations being filed from time to time. He said, he has been personally trying to reach out to various employee groups and appeal them to cooperate in overcoming all these contradictions.

The Minister was presented with separate memorandums highlighting some of the current issues. These included promotion of officers in Survey of India on the vacant posts of Superintendent Surveyors and Cadre restructuring of Group-A and Group-B officers as per the DoPT guidelines. The delegation also requested to consider grant of one increment on notional basis regarding calculation of pensionary benefits and filling of the posts in the Department of Science and Technology on ad-hoc basis.

Dr.Jitendra Singh assured the members of the delegation that he would look into each of the issues separately and also hold a follow up meeting with them.

