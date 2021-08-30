Vivo Bio Tech gains getting contract from Biological E

Vivo Bio Tech is currently trading at Rs. 98.00, up by 11.05 points or 12.71% from its previous closing of Rs. 86.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 99.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 99.70 and Rs. 96.30 respectively. So far 27330 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 115.10 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 30.40 on 08-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 90.50 and Rs. 71.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 123.51 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 39.84% while Non-Institutions held 60.16% stake in the company.

Vivo Bio Tech has entered into a long term supply contract for various products & services with Biological E, one of the largest vaccine manufacturers of India, as a preferred vendor. The value of the contract is estimated to be a in the range of Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore per year, for each of the next three years.

Vivo Bio Tech was incorporated on February 12, 1987 as Golden Growth Fund, Hyderabad-based Vivo Bio Tech (VBTL) is a contract research company engaged in biotechnology and pharma drug discovery activities.

