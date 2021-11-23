SBI rises after listing $650 million green bonds on India INX, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

State Bank Of India is currently trading at Rs. 490.40, up by 3.95 points or 0.81% from its previous closing of Rs. 486.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 485.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 492.40 and Rs. 480.00 respectively. So far 689755 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 542.20 on 03-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 238.05 on 23-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 506.05 and Rs. 477.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 434494.71 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.62%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.87% and 7.51% respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI) has listed its $ 650-million green bonds simultaneously on the India International Exchange (India INX) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

This dual listing is in line with this year’s topic of the World Investor Week, ‘sustainable finance’, as indicated by regulatory body International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.