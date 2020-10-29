Collector launches UIT's doorstep services in Udaipur | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : Collector ChetanRam Deora on Wednesday launched doorsteps services of Urban Improvement Trust which is expected to benefit a large number of people including senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities. In the first phase people can avail five services including online mutation, sub division and reconstitution, building construction plan approval and lease exemption certificate.

The collector said the doorstep facilities is a great initiative specially during the pandemic times when people are hesitant to go to public offices fearing spread of the disease. UIT secretary Arun Hasija said a call center has been set up for the cause . People can call at the helpline number and register their requirement. A technical team would visit their homes to collect and verify documents which would be scanned and uploaded online before them. The application process would be speedy and people would pay the fees for the services online only.

As soon as the application is processed and certificate or documents are issued by the authorities, the same technical team would drop them to the customer’s home. Hasija said the technical teams would be given proper training to verify and scan documents to avoid technical issues and delays. An online fees of 425 rupees per application would be payable to avail the doorstep services, the secretary said.