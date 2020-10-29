 Chilli destalking to Henna leaves harvesting, Udaipur innovators have easy solutions | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates
Udaipur’s Engg college bags 2nd rank for promoting technical innovations

Udaipur : College of Technology and Engineering (CTAE) of the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology (MPUAT)  has taken a lead in technical innovations and researches. The college which is one of the 13 centres of the PRISM project, sponsored by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, left behind premier institutes like IIT Kanpur and Kharagpur to bag the second position in the field of promoting and encouraging individual and group initiatives for technical innovations.

Devices and agricultural implements that are helpful in completing tedious jobs easily, have been funded and promoted by the college. Mada Sai Srinivas, a research student, has developed  bael pulp  extractor which reduces human labour. The extractor  is very useful for scooping  out of the pulp from the fruit. The device costs about Rs 2 lakhs and can be used to extract pulp from 10 to 12 bael fruit in one hour. Another researcher, Sheetal, developed a mehndi picker. The harvesting of mehndi leaves is very laborious and  expensive but with the device, saves labour and time.

Innovator Madan lal Mehta developed Solar powered micro irrigation applicator costing around  Rs 2 Lakh. It can be used for irrigation and for fertilizer application.  It can be easily transported from one place to another. Thus, in the remotest area, solar energy driven micro irrigation equipment (drip irrigation) can be used. One  research student, Srinivas Girijal, has developed a very useful device to destalk the chilli. The unit can destalk 50 kg chilli per hour. Another machine developed by a research student Sunil Rathore can be used to convert dung into a powder and placing it  along with the seed.

This reduces the time and duration of spreading the compost into the field. Innovator Abhijeet Khedakar ‘s implement helps in automatically transplanting vegetable  plants.  “ There are large number of technological innovations and researches going on in the university which would reduce the labour of the farmers and help in timely completion of agricultural operations. At present, a number of students are working on innovations and research which will enable us to learn about new research in many areas in the coming times. It is heartening, inspiring and encouraging that PRISM  project in Rajasthan is helping farmers” VC Narendra Singh Rathore told Udaipur Kiran.

 “The CTAE centre has assisted  50 innovators in getting financial assistance of more than 1.5 crore rupees. The project funding is given for converting innovation to prototype and model, so that  innovator  can convert his original ideas of innovations into demonstrable models and prototypes. Prism project  can be of 90 per cent funding and  only 10 percent of the fund is required by innovator” college dean Ajay Kumar Sharma said.  Any citizen with any educational background having original innovative ideas, looking  for financial assistance can apply under the project.

