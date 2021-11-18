Artson Engineering surges on securing order worth Rs 8.60 crore

Artson Engineering is currently trading at Rs. 79.00, up by 1.60 points or 2.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 77.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 81.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 81.25 and Rs. 79.55 respectively. So far 40393 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 86.25 on 12-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 25.20 on 24-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 86.25 and Rs. 71.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 299.98 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.01% and 24.99% respectively.

Artson Engineering has secured order of Rs 8.60 crore. The company has received order from Tata Projects for construction of Tanks at their ONGC Kakinada Site. Nature of order is unit rate contract.

Artson Engineering is engaged in pioneering work in developing products and systems in fuel handling and tankage construction activities in refineries, which led the company to become one of the foremost companies in India with specialization in Petroleum Storage and handling systems.