Medical Entrance Coaching for NEET and AIIMS by IIB is now Available Online

Indian Institute of Biology (IIB) is a pioneer educational institute of Maharashtra. It is regarded as one of the best institutes for medical coaching in Maharashtra. Since 1999, IIB has been helping the students to clear medical entrance exam and fulfill their dreams. Here, students are taught by professionals who have more than 15 years teaching experience. Till date, the institute has been successful in shaping the career of over 15,000 medical spirants. IIB is renowned for its unique learning methodology, which emphasize on teaching the students in such a manner that they can learn more in less amount of time, and retain the classroom concepts for longer durations. Furthermore, IIB believes in imparting ‘learning for lifetime’ to its students. The faculty members teach the students by maintaining a friendly environment so that learning is fun and without any apprehension.

IIB Building

IIB gives preference to merit over anything else. That is why it runs a proram IIB Fast to impart NEET/AIIMS coaching to talented students irrespective of their economical backround. IIB Fast program aims at providing free coaching to around 1000 students each year. These include economically backward students, children of farmers, children whose parents committed suicide owing to debts, and those students whose families were affected by droughts.