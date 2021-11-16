Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gains on reporting above 4- fold jump in Q2 consolidated net profit

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is currently trading at Rs. 5161.15, up by 80.70 points or 1.59% from its previous closing of Rs. 5080.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 5092.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 5175.00 and Rs. 5038.75 respectively. So far 21761 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5183.30 on 24-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2237.00 on 25-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 5183.30 and Rs. 4479.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 73785.25 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 29.82%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 64.05% and 6.08% respectively.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has reported above 5- fold jump in its net profit at Rs 185.89 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 32.52 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 17.04% at Rs 2831.49 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 2419.24 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported above 4- fold jump in its net profit at Rs 267.41 crore for second quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 58.99 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 34.29% at Rs 3722.70 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 2772.04 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.