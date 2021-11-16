Escorts’ Agri Machinery Segment to increase prices of tractors

Escorts’ Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) is all set to increases the prices of its tractors with effective from November 21, 2021. There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the continuing inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants.

Escorts is one of India’s leading engineering conglomerates with over six decades of experience. It has helped accelerate India’s socio-economic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of Agri-machinery, construction & material handling equipment and railway equipment.