Aditya Birla Fashion zooms after its brand launches new wedding range with ‘Honestly Made’ campaign for men

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is currently trading at Rs. 269.90, up by 6.20 points or 2.35% from its previous closing of Rs. 263.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 263.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 271.95 and Rs. 263.25 respectively. So far 97216 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 310.00 on 10-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 144.10 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 271.95 and Rs. 255.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 25320.49 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.13%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 32.02% and 11.86% respectively.

Peter England, a leading international menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has launched a ground-breaking campaign, ‘Honestly Made’ for its latest wedding range for the Autumn-Winter 2021 season. Designed for the contemporary man, the brand launches a beautifully curated line of shirts, trousers, suits and blazers.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is engaged in providing branded fashion apparels and accessories, and the retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather articles in stores. It operates through two segments: Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, and Pantaloons. The company’s brands include Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England.